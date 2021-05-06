Morgan Stanley Boosts IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upgraded IQVIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.18.

Shares of IQV opened at $231.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.88, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.58 and its 200-day moving average is $186.05. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after purchasing an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $510,534,000 after buying an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,111,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,287,000 after buying an additional 352,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

