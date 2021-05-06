Morgan Stanley Increases Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target to $29.00

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NWL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.68. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,702.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 380.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

