Morgan Stanley Raises Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $215.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $182.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.08.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $215.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.86 and its 200 day moving average is $166.91. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $98.84 and a 1-year high of $216.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

