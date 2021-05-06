Morgan Stanley Raises Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $83.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.38.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock opened at $66.51 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.