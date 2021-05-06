Morgan Stanley Raises Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $478.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $478.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.44.

Get Teleflex alerts:

NYSE TFX opened at $410.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $312.33 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.