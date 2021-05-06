Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.46

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.46 and traded as high as C$15.77. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.72, with a volume of 68,264 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The stock has a market cap of C$613.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In related news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$118.00 per share, with a total value of C$590,000.00.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

