MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MorphoSys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at €71.04 ($83.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €87.81. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a 1 year high of €125.20 ($147.29).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.