MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MTUAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, March 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.499 per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

