Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €271.42 ($319.31).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

