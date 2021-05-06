Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NTP stock opened at $16.07 on Monday. Nam Tai Property has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTP. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in Nam Tai Property by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 124,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 102,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 1,109.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 120,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nam Tai Property during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nam Tai Property Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates technology parks in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on developing three parcels of land in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhenn into technology parks, as well as rents properties. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc in April 2014.

