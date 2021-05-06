Nasdacoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,660.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $263,434.46 and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000403 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

