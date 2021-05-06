National Bank Financial Lowers Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target to $33.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.87.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

NASDAQ BLDP traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 555,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,635,807. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $24.30. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 582,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 50,619 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 219,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.