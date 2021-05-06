National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSA traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

