Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.
