Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTCO opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.