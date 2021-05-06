Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Silicom has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Silicom by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Silicom in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicom by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

