Needham & Company LLC Boosts Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.05% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $286.93 million, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.25. Silicom has a one year low of $29.24 and a one year high of $59.27.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 4.58%.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.
