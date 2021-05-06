Neo Trading Up 29.6% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $117.91 or 0.00206707 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $8.32 billion and approximately $2.55 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neo has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00069824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00083999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00271048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

