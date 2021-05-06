NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Get NeoGames alerts:

Separately, Truist increased their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NeoGames stock opened at $49.69 on Thursday. NeoGames has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.