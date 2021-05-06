Neonode (NEON) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 129.95% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NEON traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 82 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,931. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.24.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

