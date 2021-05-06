Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) to report sales of $7.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.75 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $7.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full year sales of $44.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.76 million to $51.87 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $111.91 million, with estimates ranging from $74.37 million to $161.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 61,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,039. The stock has a market cap of $220.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.43. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $6,500,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,510,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 303,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 144,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 70,226 shares in the last quarter. 17.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

