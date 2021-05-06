NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.950-0.990 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NTST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETSTREIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 118,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,165. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

