Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.16.
NBIX stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
