Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Cut to $116.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.16.

NBIX stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $339,946.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,683.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,236.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

