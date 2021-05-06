Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.17). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

