Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Lowered to $100.00 at SVB Leerink

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBIX. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.
Shares of NBIX stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.07. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 1.01.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $98,739.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,726 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,970. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,006,000 after acquiring an additional 279,614 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,703,000 after acquiring an additional 140,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 697,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after acquiring an additional 54,588 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
