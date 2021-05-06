Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair upgraded Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of STIM stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 61.44%. Analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Neuronetics by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

