New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 649.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,394,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075,009 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $33,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $131.66.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CLSA initiated coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

