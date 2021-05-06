New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 857.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232,097 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $18,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the first quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 866.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,918,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,210 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 2,608,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at $360,919,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 958.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,854,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $14.50 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.66. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

