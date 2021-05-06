New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $1,867,800.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,867,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $64,030.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $1,896,900.00.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in New Relic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in New Relic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

