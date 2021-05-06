New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

Several analysts have commented on NRZ shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $1,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

