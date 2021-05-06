New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.130-0.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE SNR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 577,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,685. New Senior Investment Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.37 million, a PE ratio of -60.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

