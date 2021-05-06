New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,500 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 18.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coherent were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth $43,544,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,851,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coherent by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,230,000 after acquiring an additional 26,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COHR opened at $257.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.00 and a 52-week high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.77.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.13.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

