New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 93,300 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sabre by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Sabre in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SABR stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative net margin of 48.78% and a negative return on equity of 105.75%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $1,258,953.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 25,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $377,029.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,158,932 shares in the company, valued at $17,244,908.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

