New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,800 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Lindsay worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $166.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.32. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.02.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.