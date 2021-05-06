New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,402 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,402 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Wingstop worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $153.62 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 160.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.15.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

WING has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.88.

In other news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

