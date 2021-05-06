New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,421 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 67,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, VP Timothy Glandon sold 12,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $547,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.