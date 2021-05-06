New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,627 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,627 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Dycom Industries worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares during the period. First Washington CORP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 132,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 8,350.1% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 501,005 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,639,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 193,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 55,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $96.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.