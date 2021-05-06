New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 93,983 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,636 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 93,983 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Southwestern Energy worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,018,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after buying an additional 8,105,964 shares during the last quarter. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,533,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,294,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,843 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.29.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

