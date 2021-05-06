Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Newell Brands in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NWL stock opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.03, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Newell Brands by 190.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

