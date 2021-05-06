NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of NI worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NI in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NODK opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.23. NI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $20.00.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.65 million during the quarter. NI had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 12.22%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

