Nimiq Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.36 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $86.26 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,944.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.97 or 0.06195378 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,435.42 or 0.02565789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.09 or 0.00588248 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 59.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.61 or 0.00269217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.04 or 0.00745458 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $420.61 or 0.00751835 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00545101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,388,061,400 coins and its circulating supply is 7,726,561,400 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

