Niobium Coin Price Hits $0.0040 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 63.6% against the dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $250,476.81 and $31.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niobium Coin

NBC is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

