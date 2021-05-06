Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $615,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 212,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of APA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised APA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of APA stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $23.85.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

