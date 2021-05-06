Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -576.68 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

