Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.80 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. WestRock has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $59.21. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

