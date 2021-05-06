Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Antero Resources worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

