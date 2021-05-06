Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $42,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IONS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

