Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NLOK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

NLOK opened at $21.24 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.