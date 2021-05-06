Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,682 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,682 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $245.49 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $246.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,553 shares of company stock worth $18,111,696. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.