NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NMIH. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NMI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.23.

Shares of NMIH stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. 18,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,811. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.72. NMI has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,082 shares of company stock worth $2,919,556. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NMI by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in NMI by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in NMI by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

