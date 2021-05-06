NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 6,850 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,704,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,438,000 after purchasing an additional 61,595 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CME Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,179,000 after buying an additional 202,059 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,574,000 after buying an additional 23,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME opened at $203.06 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

