NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,534 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total value of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,096.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $14,784,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.21, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $305.63 and a one year high of $456.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

