NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 7,352 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Square were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Square by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,890,000 after purchasing an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $231.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Square from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.64.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,845,470.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,160 shares of company stock valued at $327,257,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

